February 9, 2018 / 5:45 AM / a day ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 9

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Feb 9 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 40 points
lower at 7,130.9 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.
        
    * BOOKER-TESCO: A U.S. hedge fund which owns a stake in Booker Group
said on Thursday it plans to oppose Tesco's 3.7 billion pound ($5.2
billion) takeover bid unless the wholesaler secures a better deal.
    * TALKTALK: Britain's Investment Association said on Thursday that TalkTalk
 raising cash from investors through a placing was "a blatant disregard
of the industry-accepted standards".
    * GOLD: Gold held steady on Friday amid tumbling equity markets, but a
firmer dollar and worries about rising global interest rates dragged on
prices.
    * OIL: Oil prices fell for a sixth day on Friday after Iran announced plans
to boost production and U.S. crude output hit record highs, adding to concerns
about a sharp rise in global supplies.
    * The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index  closed 1.5 percent lower at
7,170.69 points on Thursday, after the Bank of England raised the prospect of
higher interest rates, sending the pound higher which weighed on big British
overseas earners.
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 Victrex PLC              Q1 2018 Interim Management Statement Release
      
 (Reporting by Siju Varghese)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
