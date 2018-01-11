FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 11
#London Market Report
January 11, 2018 / 5:32 AM / 2 days ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 11

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Jan 11 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 3
points at 7,745.1 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.
        
    * CARILLION: The UK government revealed it has drawn up contingency plans to
deal with the possible collapse of Carillion, as the company was locked
in emergency talks with creditors, the Financial Times reported on Thursday.  on.ft.com/2AQpeYg
    * BRITAIN EMPLOYMENT: Britain's forthcoming exit from the European Union was
the main reason for a 37 percent decline in new jobs available in London's
financial sector last month, according to a report from recruiting firm Morgan
McKinley released on Thursday.
    * BRITAIN ENERGY: A record number of British energy customers switched
supplier last year, data from industry group Energy UK showed on Thursday.

    * GOLD: Gold prices rose for a second day on Thursday, extending the gains
in the previous session when prices climbed to the highest since September, as
dollar weakness and a flagging rally in equities enticed investors to buy the
yellow metal.
    * OIL: Oil prices held near three-year highs on Thursday, supported by a
surprise drop in U.S. production and lower crude inventories, although analysts
increasingly warned of signs that fuel markets have overheated.
    * EX-DIVS: Sky Plc will trade without entitlement to their latest
dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 0.40 points off the FTSE 100 according to
Reuters calculations. 
    * The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index closed up 0.2 percent at 7,748.51
points on Wednesday, as a rise in banks and oil stocks boosted the index to a
fresh record as climbing bond yields supported financials across Europe.

    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:   
 Tesco PLC                             Christmas & Q3 2018 Trading Statement
 Marks and Spencer Group               Q3 2018 Trading Statement Release
 Hays PLC                              Q2 2018 Trading Statement Release
 Ultra Electronics Holdings            Post-Close Trading Statement Release
 Barratt Developments                  Trading Statement Release
 Booker Group PLC                      Q3 2018 Trading Statement Release
 Premier Oil PLC                       Trading and Operations Update
 AO World PLC                          Q3 2018 Interim Management Statement 
 Booho.com Plc                         Trading update
 Jupiter Fund Management               Q4 2017 Trading Statement Release
       
 (Reporting by Siju Varghese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
