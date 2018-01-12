FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 12
Sections
Featured
U.S. ultimatum, new sanctions draw Iran threat
U.S. ultimatum, new sanctions draw Iran threat
U.S. ultimatum, new sanctions draw Iran threat
U.S. ultimatum, new sanctions draw Iran threat
U.S. ultimatum, new sanctions draw Iran threat
U.S. ultimatum, new sanctions draw Iran threat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#London Market Report
January 12, 2018 / 5:09 AM / a day ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 12

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Jan 12 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 8
points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * CARILLION: British building and services company Carillion Plc is
asking creditors to consider a debt extension or roll-over in financing talks,
which are set to continue into Friday, a source familiar with the situation
said.
    * UK BANKS: British Prime Minister Theresa May told bankers from firms such
as Goldman Sachs on Thursday they were a priority for her in the Brexit
talks, just as new warnings emerged of job losses in the London financial sector
unless there is a trade deal.
    * UK INSURERS: The Bank of England has proposed easing the burden of
European Union capital rules for insurers, but the industry urged the regulator
to go further and meet calls from British lawmakers for more radical change.

    * OIL: Oil prices eased on Friday after hitting their highest levels since
December 2014 the previous day.
    * GOLD: Gold prices rose for a third straight session on Friday to their
highest since September as the slumping dollar drew investors to buy the yellow
metal. Bullion is on track for its fifth weekly gain.
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.2 percent higher at 7,762.94 points on
Thursday, with strong metal and oil prices supporting mining and energy stocks.

    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
 Mitchells & Butlers Plc             Q1 2018 Trading Statement Release
 
        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.