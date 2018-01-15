FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 15
January 15, 2018 / 5:49 AM / 2 days ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 15

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Jan 15 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 10
points at 7,788.6 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * CARILLION: Carillion's directors were making a final rescue
appeal to its lending banks on Sunday night after the government refused to
rescue the struggling construction and services company, Sky News
reported.
    Britain's main opposition party called on the government on Monday to
explain why it awarded Carillion contracts worth nearly 2 billion pounds ($2.75
billion) after the company had posted profit warnings.
    * GKN: GKN Plc is exploring the sale of its aerospace business to
fend off more potential approaches after an unsolicited 7-billion-pound offer
for the company last week, The Times reported on Monday. (bit.ly/2B0bMB2)
    * BRITAIN RETAIL: The number of people visiting British stores in December
showed its biggest decline in five years, illustrating how retail is being
transformed by online shopping, a survey showed on Monday.
    * GOLD: Gold prices on Monday hit their highest since September, buoyed by a
weaker U.S. dollar, which slumped to three-year lows against a basket of
currencies.
    * OIL: Oil prices held just below December 2014 highs on Monday, supported
by ongoing output cuts led by OPEC and Russia despite a rise in U.S. and
Canadian drilling activity that points to higher future output in North
America.
    * The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index closed 0.2 percent up at 7,778.64
points on Friday, as share index held onto record high levels, supported by a
sharp rise in British engineering group GKN which said it had rejected
an unsolicited offer from rival Melrose. 
 (Reporting by Siju Varghese)

