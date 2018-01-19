UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 19

Jan 19 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 12 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * CARILLION LOANS: Five UK banks are facing heavy losses on loans to Carillion , after irreconcilable differences between the company, its lenders and the government pushed the UK construction and services group into liquidation on Monday, sources said. * HSBC SETTLEMENT: HSBC Holdings Plc on Thursday agreed to pay $101.5 million to settle a U.S. criminal probe into the rigging of currency transactions, which has already led the conviction of one of its former bankers. * GKN/MELROSE: A sharp rise in both companies' share prices shows the merit of Melrose's bid for engineer GKN , the turnaround specialist said on Thursday, seeking to win over GKN investors to its hostile 7.4 billion pound ($10.3 billion) offer. * ASTRAZENECA: A focus on fewer diseases, together with cuts in laboratories and staff, has delivered a more than fourfold increase in research productivity at drugmaker AstraZeneca , based on one key measure of success. * MARKS & SPENCER: British retailer Marks & Spencer has recruited a marketing director for its food business as it seeks to get the division back on track after a year of underperformance. * OIL: Oil prices dropped more than 1 percent on Friday as a bounce-back in U.S. production outweighed ongoing declines in crude inventories. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.3 percent lower at 7,700.96 points on Thursday, led lower by utilities and a decline for Associated British Foods after warning that profit at its sugar business would fall more than previously forecast. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru)