January 25, 2018 / 5:17 AM / 2 days ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 25

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Jan 25 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 2 points
lower at 7641.6 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * CARILLION/INSURERS: Insurers expect to pay out 31 million pounds ($44
million) in trade credit claims to suppliers hit by the collapse of British
construction and outsourcing firm Carillion, the Association of British
Insurers said on Thursday.
    * LAMPRELL: Oil rig builder Lamprell PLC said on Wednesday it
expects full-year revenue to be at the lower end of its guidance range due to
losses at its East Anglia One offshore windfarm project (EA1 project). 

    * CONGO MINING CODE: Democratic Republic of Congo's new proposed mining
code, which the industry has warned will stifle investment in the copper and
cobalt-rich nation, sailed through the Senate without opposition late on
Wednesday. In a statement last month, several of Congo's largest mines,
including projects operated by Swiss-based commodities giant Glencore
and London-listed Randgold Resources, said investors would look
elsewhere if the code were approved by the Senate and signed into law by the
president.
    * OIL/GAS SPENDING: More global oil and gas firms expect to increase capital
spending this year as confidence picks up after crude prices climbed above $70 a
barrel in January for the first time in the three years, according to a survey
by DNV.
    * EX-DIVS: No FTSE 100 companies will go ex-dividend on Thursday,
although several mid-caps will go ex-div, after which investors will no longer
qualify for the latest dividend payout.
    * The UK blue chip index ended the session down 1.1 percent at a three-week
low of 7,643.43 points on Wednesday as sterling was pushed to a post-Brexit-vote
high by data showing that the number of people in work had surged
unexpectedly.
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Anglo American                 Q4 Production Report
 CMC Markets                    Q3 Interim Management Statement 
 Restaurant Group               Post-Close Trading Statement 
 Kier Group                     Kier Group PLC Trading Statement 
 Greene King                    Trading Statement
 Genel Energy                   Trading Statement/Operations Update
 KAZ Minerals                   Full Year Production Update
 Close Brothers                 Pre close Trading Update
 
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
