FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Technology
Market Analysis
The Trump Effect
Reuters Investigates
Environment
Sport
Entertainment
#London Market Report
January 29, 2018 / 6:18 AM / 2 days ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 29

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Jan 29 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen
opening 18 points higher at 7,683.7 on Monday, according to
financial bookmakers. 
    
    * CARILLION: British construction outsourcing company
Carillion Plc attempted to "wriggle out of its
obligations" to pensioners for the last decade, according to
Parliament's Work and Pensions Select Committee.
    * PROVIDENT FINANCIAL: Four former executives have raised
employment tribunal claims for unfair dismissals against
Provident Financial, dealing a fresh blow to a company
struggling to revive its door-to-door operations, The Times
reported.
    * SKY: Hedge fund Elliott Management Corp, founded by Paul
Singer, has built a stake in Sky Plc, according to a
regulatory filing published on Friday.
    * ANGLO AMERICAN: Anglo American on Friday clinched
two long-awaited environmental licenses that pave the way for
the global mining company to expand its Minas-Rio iron ore mine
in the Brazilian state of Minas Gerais.
    * GKN: British engineering company GKN, which is
facing a hostile bid from Melrose Industries, has
received several approaches for its individual business, the
Financial Times reported on Friday.
    * HSBA/QATAR: A boycott of Qatar by its neighbours has
prompted HSBC to turn down a leading role on Doha's new dollar
bond as the bank treads a political tightrope in the Gulf, four
banking sources familiar with the decision told Reuters.

    * US CFTC/HSBA: The U.S. derivatives regulator is set to
announce it has fined European lenders UBS,HSBC
 and Deutsche Bank  millions of dollars each
for so-called "spoofing" and manipulation in the U.S. futures
market, three people with direct knowledge of the matter told
Reuters.
    * BRITAIN ENERGY: Britain's decision to leave the European
Union could lead to higher energy prices and energy supply
shortages if the exit is not managed properly, a report by an
upper-house parliamentary committee report said on Monday.

    * BREXIT: Britain could make it a requirement for regulators
to help London remain a top global financial centre after
Brexit, lawmakers said on Saturday in a report pitting
parliament against the Bank of England.
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.65 percent on Friday with
healthcare shares contributing most to the broader rise and as
buyers returned to the market following two days of declines
driven by a strengthening sterling.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please
click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 SThree             2017 Final Results
        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com 

 (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.