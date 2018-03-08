FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
North Korea
The Trump Effect
Russia
Detained in Myanmar
Technology
Sport
Commentary
London Market Report
March 8, 2018 / 5:38 AM / 2 days ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 8

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    March 8 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat on
Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * UK-RECRUITERS: British recruiters reported a slowdown in their clients'
demand for staff during February, though pay rates and appetite for new workers
continue to grow quickly.
    * OIL: Oil prices steadied on Thursday, supported by healthy demand, after
falling the previous day on the back of record U.S. crude production and rising
inventories.
    * GOLD: Gold prices held steady on Thursday as investors awaited more
details on U.S. President Donald Trump's proposed steel and aluminium tariffs,
the outcome of the European Central Bank's policy meeting, and U.S. jobs data. 

    * EX-DIVS: BHP Billiton, Evraz, Land Securities,
Persimmon, Shire, Standard Chartered will trade
without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 8.31
points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations. 
    * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.16 percent at 7,157.84 points on
Wednesday, as a rally in engine maker Rolls Royce and gains among industrials
more than offset weakness among commodity stocks.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 ATTRAQT Group                      Full Year 2017 Earnings
 Spirent Communications             Full Year 2017 Earnings
 Capital & Regional                 Full Year 2017 Earnings
 Domino's Pizza Group               Full Year 2017 Earnings
 G4S                                Full Year 2017 Earnings
 Premier Oil                        Full Year 2017 Earnings
 Aviva                              Full Year 2017 Earnings
 Countrywide                        Full Year 2017 Earnings
 
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Justin George Varghese)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.