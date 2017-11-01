FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 1
#London Market Report
November 1, 2017 / 5:57 AM / in a day

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 1

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Nov 1 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100         index is expected to open 18
points higher at 7,511.2 points on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.
        
    * IAG: Britain's biggest trade union Unite said on Tuesday British Airways'
cabin crew had voted to accept a pay deal that brings their long-running dispute
to an end.             
    * ASTRAZENECA: AstraZeneca         has won U.S. approval for a new blood
cancer drug several months earlier than expected, boosting its oncology
portfolio - and requiring it to pay $1.5 billion to shareholders in the biotech
company that first discovered the medicine.             
    * INDIVIOR:  Indivior Plc's          experimental drug to treat opioid
addiction should be approved, an advisory panel to the U.S. Food and Drug
Administration concluded on Tuesday.             
    * IMAGINATION TECH:  Imagination Technologies         shareholders approved
a 550 million pound ($730 million) cash takeover by China-backed Canyon Bridge
on Tuesday, a day after the buyout firm's founder was charged by U.S.
authorities with insider trading.             

    * Britain's FTSE         sealed its best monthly gains since May on Tuesday
as a series of upbeat earning updates including from oil major BP        helped
it rebound and end October on a high.             
 (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru)

