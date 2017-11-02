UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 2

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 27 points on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * CHRYSAOR/ SHELL: North Sea producer Chrysaor plans to begin drilling for oil and gas in early 2018 after completing a $3 billion acquisition from Royal Dutch Shell, Chrysaor Chairman Linda Cook said on Wednesday. * LADBROKES CORAL: Funds of private equity companies Apollo and Cerberus are selling down approximately 2.6 percent in London-listed gambling company Ladbrokes Coral, the transaction's bookrunner said on Wednesday. * STRATEX: Shareholders of miner Stratex International have blocked a reverse takeover of Australia-listed Crusader Resources and voted Chief Executive Marcus Engelbrecht out of office. * BARCLAYS: Troels Oerting, the head of cyber and information security at Britain's Barclays Plc, has taken a leave of absence, sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday. * EX-DIVS: Unilever will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 1.46 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations * Britain's blue chip FTSE 100 ended 0.07 percent down at 7,487.96 points, while the mid-cap index rose by 0.5 percent. The FTSE gave up some gains after robust UK manufacturing data, which bolstered expectations for an interest rate increase from the Bank of England on Thursday and sent sterling higher. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Scottish Mortgage Half Year 2017 Scottish Investment Trust PLC Mortgage Investment Trust PLC Earnings Release Fidelity Special Full Year 2017 Fidelity Values PLC Special Values PLC Earnings Release Firestone Diamonds Full Year 2017 Firestone PLC Diamonds PLC Earnings Release Wey Education PLC Full Year 2017 Wey Education PLC Earnings Release Tate & Lyle PLC Half Year 2018 Tate & Lyle PLC Earnings Release Howden Joinery Group Q3 2017 Howden Joinery PLC Group PLC Trading Statement Release WM Morrison Q3 2018 WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC Supermarkets PLC Trading Statement Release BT Group PLC Q2 2018 BT Group PLC Earnings Release RSA Insurance Group Q3 2017 RSA Insurance PLC Group PLC Trading Statement Release Lancashire Holdings Q3 2017 Lancashire Ltd Holdings Ltd Earnings Release Intu Properties PLC Q3 2017 Intu Properties PLC Trading Statement Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru)