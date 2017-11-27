FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 27
November 27, 2017 / 6:52 AM / in 2 days

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 27

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Nov 27 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen to open 5 points
lower at 7,404.4 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * BARCLAYS: Barclays' private bank is looking to get bankers back
on the ground in Asia and the Middle East, less than two years after it sold its
regional wealth management business, the Financial Times reported citing people
with knowledge of the matter. on.ft.com/2jpSsXb  
    * RIO TINTO: Global miner Rio Tinto, has abandoned plans to
appoint the Mick Davis as its chairman in the after investors revolted, Sky News
reported citing city sources. bit.ly/2jqA00r
    * BRITAIN-EU: The European Union handed Prime Minister Theresa May a 10-day
"absolute deadline" to improve her Brexit divorce offer or face failure in
persuading EU leaders to open trade talks with Britain at a December
summit.
    * AIRBUS/ROLLS-ROYCE: Airbus has provisionally tapped the head of
Rolls-Royce's civil engines unit, Eric Schulz, to head its commercial jetliner
sales, resolving months of uncertainty over who would succeed soon-to-retire
John Leahy, three people familiar with the matter said.
    * GOLD: Gold prices crept up on Monday as the dollar held close to a
two-month low hit in the previous session, with investors noting the U.S.
Federal Reserve's cautious view of inflation.
    * OIL: U.S. oil prices remained near two-year highs on Monday on the back of
the ongoing closure of the Keystone pipeline connecting Canada and the United
States, while expectations of extended OPEC-led supply cuts also supported
markets.
    * BRITAIN-EU/INDUSTRY: The British government launched a new strategy for
industry on Monday, aiming to intervene in key sectors to tackle weak
productivity and bolster businesses to counter any new problems caused by
Brexit.
    * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.1 percent at 7,409.64 points on
Friday, with Paddy Power leading winners against a strong pound, which was
poised to rise for a third consecutive week amid growing hopes that Brexit talks
could bear fruits next month.
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 Trakm8 Holdings PLC                 Half Year 2018 Earnings Release
        
 (Reporting by Siju Varghese)

