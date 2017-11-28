UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 28

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 3 points higher at 7,387.2 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * BHP BILLITON: BHP Billiton Ltd said on Tuesday it is looking at an expansion at its Olympic Dam copper mine in south Australia, which could sharply lift annual production capacity from the project. * BRITAIN-PROPERTY: The number of new office developments in London is falling as higher construction costs and uncertainty over Brexit lead builders to delay new schemes, a closely-watched industry survey showed on Tuesday. * OIL: Oil prices slipped in early Asian trade on Tuesday amid uncertainty over a possible extension of output cuts by major crude producers and expectations of higher supply as the Keystone pipeline restarts. * GOLD: Gold prices edged lower on Tuesday but held not far off a six-week high hit in the previous session, as investors awaited a confirmation hearing for U.S. Federal Reserve chair nominee Jerome Powell and a possible Senate vote on U.S. tax reforms. * The UK blue chip index closed down 0.3 percent at 7,386.92 on Monday, weighed down by energy and mining stocks as oil prices fell on prospects of higher U.S. output and metals traded lower on weakening demand from China. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Treatt PLC Full Year 2017 Earnings Release ULS Technology PLC Half Year 2018 Earnings Release Scholium Group PLC Half Year 2018 Earnings Release BCA Marketplace PLC Half Year 2018 Earnings Release Sanderson Group PLC Full Year 2017 Earnings Release Shaftesbury PLC Full Year 2017 Earnings Release ITE Group PLC Full Year 2017 Earnings Release Topps Tiles PLC Full Year 2017 Earnings Release Cranswick PLC Half Year 2017 Earnings Release Acal PLC Half Year 2018 Earnings Release GB Group PLC Half Year 2018 Earnings Release Gooch & Housego PLC Full Year 2017 Earnings Release Urban&Civic PLC Full Year 2017 Earnings Release Pets at Home Group PLC Half Year 2018 Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Harish Bhaskar)