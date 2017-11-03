FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 3
#London Market Report
November 3, 2017 / 6:50 AM / in a day

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 3

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Nov 3 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 14 points
higher at 7,568.9 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.    
    
    * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell could reconsider its capital structure
if the Dutch government goes ahead with plans to remove a tax on dividends,
Chief Financial Officer Jessica Uhl said on Thursday.
    * PAKISTAN OIL REGULATOR: Pakistan's state oil and gas regulator said on
Thursday it would investigate a complaint that fuel suppliers including local
units of Shell and Total as well as Pakistan State Oil (PSO)
 had added manganese to their gasoline.
    * Gold: Gold firmed on Friday but stuck to a narrow range below the previous
session's highs as the dollar steadied amid caution ahead of U.S. jobs data
later in the day. Spot gold edged up 0.1 percent to $1,276.56 per ounce
at 0545 GMT, and was on track for its first weekly gain in three.
    * Oil: Oil markets firmed on Friday, supported by confident sentiment as
OPEC-lead supply cuts help tighten the market, but analysts cautioned that the
cuts would need to be extended to counter rising U.S. output. Brent futures
, the international benchmark for oil prices, were at $60.87 per barrel
at 0013 GMT, up 25 cents or 0.4 percent from their last close.
    
    * Britain's top share index posted its biggest rise in over three months on
Thursday after the Bank of England tempered investors' expectations on future
rate rises, hitting the pound and lifting shares in internationally exposed
companies. The FTSE outperformed its European peers, ending the day up
0.9 percent at 7,555.32 points, a two-week high, as the pound fell as much as
1.8 percent against the euro, its biggest retreat in more than 13 months against
the single currency.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
 Smith & Nephew PLC                 Q3 2017 Smith & Nephew PLC Trading
                                    Statement Release
            
 (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru)

