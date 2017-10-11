FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 11
October 11, 2017 / 5:31 AM / in 8 days

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 11

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    Oct 11 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 11
points higher at 7,549.7 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.
        
    * SHELL: Brazilian energy conglomerate Cosan SA Industria e Comércio
 agreed on Tuesday to pay its partner Royal Dutch Shell Plc
1.16 billion reais ($365 million) for a 16.8 percent stake in gas distribution
company Companhia de Gás de São Paulo, or Comgás.
    * SHELL: Shell is seeking to sell its 17 percent stake in the Mukhaizna oil
field in Oman, which could fetch up to $200 million, banking sources said.

    * TESCO: Tesco had become such a complex business by 2014 that
internal forecasts for its UK grocery business were changing overnight, a London
court heard on Tuesday.
    * SMITH & NEPHEW: Hedge fund Elliott Management Corp has built a stake in
artificial hip and knee maker Smith & Nephew Plc,, Bloomberg
reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.
    * CYBER ATTACK: U.S.-based credit reporting agency Equifax Inc said
on Tuesday that the massive cyber attack it disclosed in September compromised
the sensitive personal details of nearly 700,000 consumers in the United
Kingdom.
    * PFIZER: Pfizer said on Tuesday it was considering the sale or
spin-off of its consumer healthcare business, shaking up the industry and
potentially putting a headache pill to lip balm operation worth some $15 billion
up for grabs.
    * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell Plc was restarting the small crude
distillation unit (CDU) at its 325,700 barrel-per-day (bpd) joint-venture Deer
Park, Texas, Refinery, said sources familiar with plant operations.
    * BREXIT: Britain's finance minister Philip Hammond believes it would be
irresponsible to spend taxpayers' money now in preparation for a "no-deal" exit
from the European Union, the Times reported.
    * COPPER: London metals edged lower on Wednesday as the dollar rose from
recent lows but prices found support from China buying on expectations of
improving economic growth.
    * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.4 percent at 7,538.27 points - its
highest in two months - on Tuesday, after domestic banks Royal Bank of Scotland
and Lloyds rose following a broker upgrade on hopes of a softer exit from the
European Union.
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Jupiter Fund Management PLC                   Q3 2017 Trading Update Release
 Dunelm Group PLC                              Q1 2017 Trading Statement Release
 Hargreaves Lansdown PLC                       Q1 2018 Trading Statement Release
 Pagegroup PLC                                 Q3 2017 Trading Statement Release
 Mondi PLC                                     Trading Statement Release
 Countryside Properties PLC                    Q4 2017 Trading statement Release
 
 (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru)

