FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 13
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
business
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
Moving machinery using mind power alone
technology
Moving machinery using mind power alone
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#London Market Report
October 13, 2017 / 5:13 AM / in 8 days

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 13

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    Oct 13 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 11
points lower at 7,545 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * HSBC: Citigroup Inc, Deutsche Bank AG and HSBC Holdings
Plc have agreed to pay a combined $132 million to settle a U.S. class
action brought by futures traders accusing them of manipulating the Libor
benchmark interest rate, according to a U.S. court filing on Wednesday.

    * STANDARD CHARTERED: The chairman of British bank Standard Chartered
 called on U.S. policymakers to preserve a key post-crisis power that
allows bank regulators to wind down a failing lender, even as the Trump
administration looks to slash red tape across the financial sector.
    * ROYAL BANK OF SCOTLAND: British lawmakers have hired a barrister to check
if a summary of a report by regulators into how Royal Bank of Scotland
treated companies in difficulties is comprehensive and fair.
    * GLENCORE: Glencore Plc and Tohoku Electric Power Co have
settled an Australian thermal coal import contract for October 2017-September
2018 at $94.75 a tonne, the same price as the term contract that ended last
month, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.
    * SKY/FOX: James Murdoch was re-elected as Sky chairman by a slim
majority of independent shareholders on Thursday, despite questions being raised
about whether he can be neutral due to his role as chief executive at bidder
Twenty-First Century Fox.
    * ROYAL MAIL: Royal Mail blocked a strike by Communications Workers
Union members on Thursday, winning a High Court injunction preventing action
during the crucial pre-Christmas delivery period.
    * JOHNSTON PRESS: Christen Ager-Hanssen, a Norwegian businessman whose
vehicle Custos is the second largest shareholder in Johnston Press, is
seeking to install himself as chairman of the newspaper publisher, Sky News
reported on Thursday, citing sources. bit.ly/2ykwLAj
    * FLYBE GROUP: British regional airline Flybe sees high-profile
cancellations by Ryanair after a rostering failure as a chance to boost
its brand, its CEO told Reuters.
    * MONARCH AIRLINES: Budget carrier Norwegian Air Shuttle is
interested in slots made available by the collapse of British holiday airline
Monarch          , its chief executive told Reuters, but said the process is
unclear.
    * UK ECONOMY: Britain's economy shows little sign of breaking out of its
lethargy and it is "extraordinary" that the Bank of England is considering
raising interest rates, the British Chambers of Commerce said on Friday.

    * BREXIT: European Union leaders could hand Theresa May an olive branch in
deadlocked Brexit negotiations next week by launching their own internal
preparations for a transition to a new relationship with Britain.
    * The UK blue chip index ended the day up 0.3 percent, at 7,556.24 points on
Thursday, its highest ever closing level, boosted by a fresh fall in Brexit
bellwether sterling after the European Union's chief negotiator Michel Barnier
said talks are in deadlock.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
 Ashmore Group PLC                              Q1 2018 Asset Under Management
                                                Statement Release
 Man Group PLC                                  Q3 2017 Trading Statement
                                                Release
 Provident Financial PLC                        Q3 2017 Interim Management
                                                Statement Release
 
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.