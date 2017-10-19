UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 19

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 4 points lower at 7,538.5 points on Thursday. * GLENCORE: Glencore will convert its 8.75 percent stake in Russian aluminium giant Rusal 0486.HK to shares in En+ Group, an aluminium and hydropower group controlled by tycoon Oleg Deripaska, En+ said on Wednesday. * MILLENNIUM & COPTHORNE HOTELS: Two fund management firms have joined an investor revolt against the planned 1.8 billion pound ($2.4 billion) takeover of Britain's Millennium & Copthorne Hotels (M&C) by City Developments Limited (CDL), its majority shareholder. * BAES: Britain's biggest defense contractor BAE Systems Plc will make a joint bid with Liverpool-based shipbuilder Cammell-Laird to manufacture five warships for the British government, BAE said on Wednesday. * EX-DIVS: BAE Systems and Smiths Group will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 1.55 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations * The blue chip FTSE 100 index closed up 0.4 percent at 7542.87 points on Wednesday, helped by a weaker pound following data showing UK wage growth edged above forecasts, bolstering expectations for a Bank of England rate hike. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Rentokil Initial PLC Q3 2017 Rentokil Initial PLC Trading Statement Release Schroders PLC Q3 2017 Schroders PLC Interim Management Statement Release SEGRO PLC Q3 2017 SEGRO PLC Trading Statement Release Travis Perkins PLC Q3 2017 Travis Perkins PLC Trading Statement Release Tristel PLC Full Year 2017 Tristel PLC Earnings Release Genel Energy PLC Genel Energy PLC Trading Statement Release Unilever PLC Q3 2017 Unilever PLC Trading Statement Release Rank Group PLC Rank Group PLC Interim Management Statement Release London Stock Q3 2017 London Stock Exchange Exchange Group PLC Group PLC Interim Management Statement Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru)