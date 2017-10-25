FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct. 25
October 25, 2017 / 5:54 AM / in a day

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct. 25

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

    Oct 25 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 12
points lower at 7,514.9 points on Wednesday, according to financial
spreadbetters.
    
    * FCA/RBS: The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is considering widening the
Ombudsman service to small and medium-sized UK companies (SME) in its interim
report that highlights the mistreatment of customers by Royal Bank of Scotland's
 Global Restructuring Group (GRG). 
    * UK COMPANIES: Executives at some of Britain's largest companies have
reacted with alarm to Prime Minister Theresa May's statement that the details of
any transitional arrangements with the European Union may not be known until a
broader trade deal has been agreed.
    * GLENCORE: Peruvian villagers suing miner Glencore will argue in
London's High Court next week that the company should be held liable over their
allegations they were abused by Peruvian police, the law firm representing them
said on Tuesday.
    * COPPER: London copper was steady on Wednesday, after hitting its highest
in a week in the previous session, on encouraging prospects for economic growth
in China, the world's top consumer of metals. Three-month copper on the London
Metal Exchange was down 0.1 percent at $7,027 a tonne, at 0412 GMT,
after rising 0.5 percent in the previous session when it touched a one-week
high.
    * Firmer commodities-related stocks barely kept the UK's top share index out
of negative territory on Tuesday as results depressed Whitbread, though small
cap Carillion saw its shares boosted by progress with its debt. Britain's blue
chip FTSE 100 .FTSE index ended flat at 7,526.54 points and mid caps
fell 0.1 percent.
    
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
 Lombard Risk Management                          Half Year 2018 Lombard Risk
 PLC                                              Management PLC Earnings
                                                  Release
 Cadence Minerals PLC                             Full Year 2017 Cadence
                                                  Minerals PLC Earnings Release
 Rambler Metals and Mining                        Full Year 2017 Rambler Metals
 PLC                                              and Mining PLC Earnings
                                                  Release
 Antofagasta PLC                                  Q3 2017 Antofagasta PLC
                                                  Production Report
 Earthport PLC                                    Full Year 2017 Earthport PLC
                                                  Earnings Release
 Blackrock Smaller                                Half Year 2018 Blackrock
 Companies Trust PLC                              Smaller Companies Trust PLC
                                                  Earnings Release
 Lloyds Banking Group PLC                         Q3 2017 Lloyds Banking Group
                                                  PLC Interim Management
                                                  Statement Release
 Lloyds Banking Group PLC                         Q3 2017 Lloyds Banking Group
                                                  PLC Interim Management
                                                  Statement Call
 Lombard Risk Management                          Half Year 2018 Lombard Risk
 PLC                                              Management PLC Earnings
                                                  Presentation
 GlaxoSmithKline PLC                              Q3 2017 GlaxoSmithKline PLC
                                                  Earnings Release
 
           
 (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru)

