UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 26
Place your bets for the Brexit rate hike
Me and my robotic suit - how I stood up and walked after 21 years
Catalonia declares independence from Spain
October 26, 2017 / 5:16 AM / a day ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 26

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    Oct 26 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 16
points at 7,463.5 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * GLAXOSMITHKLINE: The committee responsible for U.S. vaccination schedules
has given a preferential recommendation to GlaxoSmithKline's newly
approved shingles vaccine Shingrix over Merck & Co's established product
Zostavax.
    *  GSK/RB: Pfizer to kick off auction process for its consumer
healthcare business in November, paving the way for a potential $15 billion-plus
sale of the unit, sources close to the matter told Reuters. Companies, including
GlaxoSmithKline and Reckitt Benckiser, have expressed interest in
bidding for the unit.
    * BARCLAYS: Uber Technologies Inc           and a unit of Barclays plc
 are teaming up to offer a rewards-enriched credit card in the United
States through the ride-service company's mobile phone app.
    * BP: BP Midstream Partners' said on Wednesday its initial public offering
was priced at $18 per unit, below the expected range of $19 to $21, raising
    * ACACIA MINING: Barrick Gold Corp said on Wednesday it would work
with the government of Tanzania to find a way for a gold export ban to be lifted
on its Acacia Mining unit and was aiming for a final agreement in the
first half of 2018.
    * GOLD: Gold prices inched up on Thursday, after hitting a
two-and-a-half-week low in the previous session, as the dollar eased ahead of a
key European Central Bank meeting later in the day.
    * OIL: U.S. oil prices extended declines on Thursday after government data
showed a surprise climb in U.S. crude inventories.
    * EX-DIVS: Barratt Developments, Ferguson and ITV
will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday,
trimming 2.42 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations.

    * The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index closed at 7,447.21 points, down
1.05 percent, was knocked out to a three-weeks low on Wednesday when better than
expected economic growth triggered a surge in the pound and as shares in
heavy-weight GlaxoSmithKline suffered their worst fall in nearly a
decade.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 National Express Group                   Q3 2017 Trading Statement Release
 Bodycote PLC                             Trading Statement Release
 Inchcape PLC                             Q3 2017 Trading Statement Release
 Vitesse Media PLC                        Half Year 2018 Earnings Release
 Connect Group PLC                        Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Redefine International                   Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Ensco PLC                                Q3 2017 Earnings Release
 Relx PLC                                 Q3 2017 Trading Statement Release
 Barclays PLC                             Q3 2017 Earnings Release
 Kaz Minerals PLC                         Q3 2017 Interim Management Statement
 Debenhams PLC                            Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Avocet Mining                            Q3 Production
       
 (Reporting by Siju Varghese)

