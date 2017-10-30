UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 30

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 25 points lower on Monday according to financial bookmakers. * SHELL: Oil majors Royal Dutch Shell and Exxon Mobil won blocks in Brazil's coveted pre-salt oil region in an auction on Friday. * HSBC: HSBC Holdings PLC posted a five-fold rise in its pretax profit for the third quarter, as the bank expanded its market share in its key businesses in Asia, and helped by a lower comparative base in the year-ago quarter. * COPPER: London Metal Exchange copper rose by 0.2 percent finding its feet after more than 2 percent losses in the previous session. * GOLD: Gold inched lower on Monday as investors remained cautious ahead of policy meetings of three major central banks and the naming of the next U.S. Federal Reserve chair. * British stocks followed European indexes higher on Friday, driven by a weakening pound and a rise in RBS, which helped outweigh falls among mining stocks and British Airways owner IAG. The FTSE 100 closed up 0.3 percent with sterling slipping to a three-week low against the dollar as doubts grew that a Bank of England rate rise expected next week would signal the start of a series of hikes. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Northamber PLC Full Year 2017 Northamber PLC Earnings Release Cadence Minerals PLC Full Year 2017 Cadence Minerals PLC Earnings Release Andalas Energy and Power Full Year 2017 Andalas Energy PLC and Power PLC Earnings Release Earthport PLC Full Year 2017 Earthport PLC Earnings Release Firestone Diamonds PLC Full Year 2017 Firestone Diamonds PLC Earnings Release Wey Education PLC Full Year 2017 Wey Education PLC Earnings Release Millennium & Copthorne Q3 2017 Millennium & Copthorne Hotels PLC Hotels PLC Earnings Release HSBC Holdings PLC Q3 2017 HSBC Holdings PLC Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru)