UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 4

Oct 4 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 7 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * GLENCORE: Miner and commodities trader Glencore has agreed to buy a further stake worth at least $531 million in Peru's largest zinc miner, Volcan Compania Minera SAA, the company said on Tuesday. * TESCO: Two members of Tesco's financial team resigned in 2014 because they were concerned that their professional integrity was being compromised by what they were being asked to do by their bosses, a court heard on Tuesday. * BOMBARDIER: Ireland's foreign minister will raise Dublin's concerns over the impact a trade dispute between the United States and Canada's Bombardier could have on Northern Ireland's peace process when he meets Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross this week. * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell said on Wednesday it has cancelled a $900 million deal to sell its gas field stakes in Thailand to Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration Company (KUFPEC). * GOLD: Gold prices rose on Wednesday after hitting a 7-week low in the previous session, buoyed as the dollar pulled back from a 1-1/2-month high against a basket of currencies. * OIL: Oil prices eased on Wednesday, with U.S. crude dipping below $50 per barrel, pulled down by caution that a rally that lasted for most of the third quarter would not extend through the last three months of the year. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.4 percent higher at 7,468.11 points on Tuesday, boosted by a slide in the pound after weaker construction sector activity and rumbling uncertainty over Brexit negotiations.