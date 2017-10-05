FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 5
October 5, 2017

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 5

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    Oct 5 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 2 points
higher on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * UK CAR SALES: New car registrations in Britain fell by 9.2 percent in
September, making it highly likely that sales this year will be down for the
first time since 2011, according to preliminary numbers from an industry body.

    * BANK OF ENGLAND: Britain's banks need a watertight Brexit transition deal
by Christmas to avoid a potentially disorderly shift of people and operations to
the European Union, a top Bank of England official said on Wednesday.

    * MERLIN ENTERTAINMENTS: UK-based theme park operator Merlin Entertainments
Plc has approached marine park operator SeaWorld Entertainment Inc
 about a potential deal, according to a person familiar with the matter.

    * BP: BP Plc said on Wednesday it began evacuating non-essential
workers from the Thunder Horse and Na Kika platforms in the Gulf of Mexico due
to the strengthening of Tropical Depression 16.
    * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell Plc said on Wednesday it was minimizing
staff working offshore at its eastern Gulf of Mexico assets due to forecasts
that Tropical Depression 16 will move close to the region over the weekend.

    * FACEBOOK: Facebook reported profits in Britain in 2016 of 58.4
million pounds ($77 million) after the introduction of anti-profit shifting
measures but a modest rise in its tax bill shows the challenge Europe faces in
working out how to tax technology giants.
    * APPLE: The European Commission said on Wednesday it was taking Ireland to
the European Court of Justice for its failure to recover up to 13 billion euros
($15.3 billion) of tax due from Apple Inc, a move labelled as
"regrettable" by Dublin.
    * METALS: Profit-taking drove base metals lower on Thursday after supply
concerns in China lifted recent sessions, traders said, with zinc retreating
from 10-year highs.
    * OIL: Oil prices stabilised on Thursday on expectations that Saudi Arabia
and Russia would extend production cuts, although record U.S. exports dragged on
the market.
    * EX-DIVS: Aviva, British Land Company, Kingfisher,
Next, Smith & Nephew and WPP will trade without
entitlement to their latest dividend payout on Thursday, trimming 3.5 points off
the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations
    * The UK blue chip index closed flat at 7,467.58 on Wednesday as Energy
providers Centrica and SSE dragged on the index after Prime
Minister Theresa May announced plans to cap energy prices.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
   
 Ferrexpo Plc                 Q3 2017 Production
 
        
 (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru)

