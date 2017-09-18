FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 18
#London Market Report
September 18, 2017

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 18

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    Sept 18 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 21
points at 7,236.1 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell Plc began restarting its
325,700-barrel-per-day (bpd) joint-venture Deer Park, Texas, refinery on Sunday
for the first time since it was shut three weeks ago by Tropical Storm Harvey,
said sources familiar with plant operations.
    * BAE SYSTEMS: Qatar's defence minister has signed a letter of intent to
purchase 24 Typhoon jets from British defence group BAE Systems, in a
move that could anger other Gulf countries boycotting Doha.
    * RYANAIR: Ryanair on Friday announced plans to cancel between 40
and 50 flights per day until the end of October, disrupting hundreds of
thousands of journeys, in what it said was a bid to improve its ratio of on-time
flights.
    * BREXIT: British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson set out his plans for a
"glorious" Brexit in a lengthy newspaper article on Saturday that angered
colleagues and reignited speculation he would challenge Prime Minister Theresa
May for the leadership of the Conservative party.
    * PETRA DIAMONDS: Tanzanian prosecutors charged two government officials on
Friday with economic sabotage after they were accused of undervaluing an
export-bound consignment of diamonds seized from a mine majority owned by
London-listed Petra Diamonds.
    * GOLD: Gold slipped to its lowest level in over two weeks on Monday as
equities rallied and the dollar firmed, while prospects of monetary policy
tightening in the United States ahead of a Federal Reserve meeting also weighed
on the metal.
    * OIL: Oil markets were firm on Monday and remained near multi-month highs
reached late last week as the number of U.S. rigs drilling for new production
fell and refineries continued to start up after getting knocked out by Hurricane
Harvey.
    * The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index ended the day down 1.1 percent at
7,215.47 points on Friday, as a surging pound hit its largely dollar-earning
constituents, with financials shares taking strong losses and only a handful of
stocks ending the day in positive territory.
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 Petra Diamonds                        Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Dairy Crest                           Half Year Trading Update
 DP Poland PLC                         Half Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Secure Income REIT                    Half Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Ergomed PLC                           Half Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Learning Technologies                 Half Year 2017 Earnings Release
 City of London Investment             Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
    
 (Reporting by Siju Varghese)

