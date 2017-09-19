FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 19
September 19, 2017

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 19

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Sept 19 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 7
points higher at 7,260.4 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * RBS: European Union regulators approved a British plan allowing bailed-out
Royal Bank of Scotland to support smaller alternative banks with funds
totalling around 835 million pounds ($1.1 billion) to encourage competition.

    * RYANAIR: Ryanair Chief Executive Michael O'Leary said he was sure
a series of flight cancellations would not help future bookings at the airline
that were till now two percent up on a year ago.
    * Budget airlines Ryanair and Norwegian Air Shuttle have
halted talks on a flight connection agreement, both companies said on Monday. 

    * JIMMY CHOO: Luxury shoemaker Jimmy Choo Plc said its shareholders
voted in favour of a $1.2 billion takeover by fashion group Michael Kors
Holdings Ltd.
    * GSK: GlaxoSmithKline Plc and Innoviva Inc said on Monday
the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved their triple drug inhaler for
treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).
    * ICAG: British Airways owner IAG has joined the field of bidders
for parts or all of insolvent German airline Air Berlin, two people
familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.
    * GOOGLE: Google has offered to display rival comparison shopping
sites via an auction, as it aims to stave off further EU antitrust fines, four
people familiar with the matter said.
    * MICROSOFT/OUTAGE: Microsoft Corp said its free email services
Outlook.com and Hotmail, which suffered an outage across Europe on Monday, were
back up.
    * The UK blue-chip FTSE 100 index was up 0.5 percent at 7,253.28
points at close on Monday, rebounding from the previous session's four-month low
as shares in financials rose and higher oil prices boosted energy shares, while
late comments from Bank of England governor Mark Carney helped cement
gains.
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
      Gulf Keystone Plc                        HY
       Sinclair Pharma                         HY
       Ocado Group Plc                         Q3
     Babcock Intl Group                  Trading Update
 
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
 (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru)

