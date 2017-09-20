UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 20

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 1 point at 7,276.2 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * RYANAIR: Ryanair has offered senior pilots who agree to work an additional 10 days a bonus of up to 12,000 euros in a bid to avoid additional passenger disruption after it cancelled more than 2,000 flights over staffing issues. * TATA STEEL: Thyssenkrupp and Indian peer Tata Steel on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to combine their European steel operations in a 50-50 joint venture, the German company said in a statement on Wednesday. * BREXIT: The British government has told German Chancellor Angela Merkel to expect Prime Minister Theresa May this week to offer to fill a post-Brexit European Union budget hole of at least 20 billion euros, the Financial Times reported on Tuesday. * GOLD: Gold was steady on Wednesday, with investors in wait-and-see mode ahead of the outcome of a two-day Federal Reserve meeting in the United States. * OIL: Oil prices rose on Wednesday after Iraq's oil minister said OPEC and other crude producers were considering extending or even deepening a supply cut to curb a global glut, while a report showed a smaller-than-expected increase in U.S. inventories. * The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index ended the session up 0.3 percent at 7,275.25 points on Tuesday, as retail stocks gained and cyclical stocks also helped, with investors awaiting further signs of the direction of monetary policy. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets * UK CORPORATE DIARY: ATTRAQT Group plc Half Year 2017 Earnings Release Pan African Resources Full Year 2017 Earnings Release Kingfisher PLC Half Year 2017 Earnings Release Babcock International Trading Statement Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Siju Varghese)