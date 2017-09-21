FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 21, 2017 / 5:21 AM / in a month

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 21

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    Sept 21 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 3
points at 7,274.6 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    
    * ANGLO AMERICAN: Volcan Investments, the family trust of the chairman of
diversified miner Vedanta, on Wednesday said it was increasing its stake
in Anglo American but did not intend to make a bid for the entire
company.
    * HOCHSCHILD MINING: Precious metals miner Hochschild Mining Plc is
doubling down on efforts to find early-stage mining projects to acquire and is
open to deposits that depart from its focus on silver and gold, the chief
executive said on Wednesday.
    * CRH PLC: Irish building materials firm CRH Plc said it would buy
U.S. cement maker Ash Grove Cement Co in a $3.5 billion deal to expand
in North America.
    * RYANAIR: A significant number of Ryanair pilots have rejected a
request to work additional days to alleviate a pilot shortage that has caused
the cancellation of over 2,000 flights in the coming weeks, a source close to
the pilots said on Wednesday.
    * BRITAIN BANKS: Britain is in danger of losing its place in the financial
world much in the same way Florence did after its Renaissance heyday, an
industry group warned on Thursday.
    * OIL: Oil markets dipped on Thursday, weighed down by rising crude
inventories and production in the United States as well as a stronger dollar,
which potentially hampers fuel consumption in countries that use other
currencies at home.
    * EX-DIVS: Old Mutual and Taylor Wimpey will trade without
entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 0.94 points
off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations. 
    * The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index ended the day down 0.1 percent at
7,271.95 points on Wednesday, as a jump in sterling weighed on the index, after
unexpectedly buoyant retail data for August prompted investors to prepare for an
interest rate hike by the bank of England as early as November.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:    
 Safestyle UK PLC                     Half Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Kier Group PLC                       Preliminary Q4 2017 Earnings Release
 Mitchells & Butlers                  Pre-Close Trading Statement Release
 SCISYS PLC                           Half Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Brooks Macdonald                     Full Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Mission Marketing                    Half Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Quixant PLC                          Half Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Capita PLC                           Half Year 2017 Earnings Release
 IG Group Holdings                    Q1 2018 Trading Statement Release
      
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Siju Varghese)

