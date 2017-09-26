FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 26
September 26, 2017 / 5:18 AM / in 23 days

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 26

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

    Sept 26 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 9
points lower on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * ANTOFAGASTA: Tighter copper supply and an increase in refining capacity in
top-consumer China should result in lower treatment and refining charges
(TC/RCs) by smelters, the chief executive of Chilean miner Antofagasta Plc
 told Reuters. 
    * EASYJET: Insolvent German airline Air Berlin hopes to conclude
talks with Lufthansa and easyJet on a carve-up of its assets
by the middle of next month as it races to secure jobs and keep flying.

    * PREMIER OIL: CATS Management Limited (CML), a UK gas infrastructure
company owned by Antin Infrastructure Partners, will invest 135 million pounds 
($181.99 million) to build the infrastructure for Premier Oil's Tolmount
gas field in the North Sea.
    * TESCO: Three former senior executives of Tesco accused of fraud
and false accounting at Britain's biggest retailer appeared on Monday in a
London court. Opening arguments are expected from Wednesday.
    * HSBC: A former top HSBC Holdings Plc executive threw his Scottish
client "under the bus" by using his knowledge of its large planned currency
transaction to do his own trading first, a U.S. prosecutor said on Monday at the
start of a closely-watched trial.
    * BRITISH BANKS: British banks have underestimated the risks from a surge in
consumer borrowing and need to hold an extra 10 billion pounds of capital to
guard against future dangers, the Bank of England said on Monday.
    * BREXIT: British and EU negotiators talked up hopes for progress on Brexit
as a new round of talks began in Brussels on Monday, days after Prime Minister
Theresa May tried to revive the process and improve the mood. 
    * BREXIT: Britain will honour its financial commitments made during its
membership of the European Union after it leaves the EU, but that deal must be
linked to an agreement on future economic ties, Britain's chief Brexit
negotiator said.
    * U.S./NORTH KOREA: North Korea's foreign minister said on Monday President
Donald Trump had declared war on North Korea and that Pyongyang reserved the
right to take countermeasures, including shooting down U.S. bombers even if they
are not in its air space.
    * GOLD: Gold held steady on Tuesday after rising over one percent in the
previous session, supported by safe-haven demand amid rising tensions
surrounding North Korea and as the dollar eased from near three-week highs.

    * OIL: Oil prices extended gains on Tuesday, with Brent crude hitting a
26-month high, supported by Turkey's threat to cut crude flows from Iraq's
Kurdistan region to the outside world.
    * The blue chip FTSE 100 index fell 0.1 percent to 7,301.29 points on
Monday, pulled away from a one-week high as losses among heavyweight financials
and commodities-linked sectors weighed. The index underperformed a slightly
positive European market following the result of the German general election.

    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
 Universe Group PLC                               Half Year
 Animalcare Group PLC                             Full Year 
 Mortgage Advice Bureau                           Half Year 
 Premier Technical Services Group PLC             Half Year 
 United Utilities Group PLC                       Trading Statement
 Close Brothers Group PLC                         Full Year
 Personal Group Holdings PLC                      Half Year
 Ebiquity PLC                                     Half Year
 Transense Technologies PLC                       Full Year
 Faroe Petroleum PLC                              Half Year
 Card Factory PLC                                 Half Year
 AA PLC                                           Half Year
 Carnival PLC                                     Q3
 Thomas Cook Group plc                            Trading Update
 Time Out Group PLC                               Half Year
 A.G Barr Plc                                     Half Year
 Moss Bros Group Plc                              Half Year
 
        
($1 = 0.7418 pounds)

 (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru)

