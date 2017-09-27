FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 27
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Warning of 'Minsky moment' as China's economy powers ahead
china's party congress
Warning of 'Minsky moment' as China's economy powers ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#London Market Report
September 27, 2017 / 5:38 AM / in 22 days

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 27

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    Sept 27 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 5
points lower on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * YANCOAL AUSTRALIA: China-backed coal miner Yancoal Australia Ltd
said on Wednesday it had exercised its option to buy a 29 percent stake in the
Warkworth operation from Japan's Mitsubishi Corp for $230 million.    
The project had been part of a bidding war between Yancoal and commodity trader
Glencore PLC.
    * ENECO: A commission representing shareholders in Dutch energy company
Eneco NV on Tuesday criticised the company's management for trying to influence
its sale process. Potential bidders include Shell and Fortum
, among others.
    * UBER: Uber           is expected to tell a British employment appeal
tribunal on Wednesday that its drivers are self-employed and not workers
entitled to a range of extra benefits, less than a week after the firm was told
it would lose its London licence.
    * SHELL: A large fire in an electrical substation shut Royal Dutch Shell
Plc's 227,586-barrel-per-day (bpd) Convent, Louisiana, refinery on
Tuesday night, said sources familiar with plant operations.
    * DYSON: James Dyson, the billionaire British inventor of the bagless vacuum
cleaner, said on Tuesday his company was working on developing an electric car
to be launched by 2020.
    * GOLD: Gold was largely unchanged on Wednesday after falling over one
percent in the previous session on hawkish comments from U.S. Federal Reserve
Chair Janet Yellen, while lingering North Korea worries supported prices.

    * OIL: Brent oil prices rose on Wednesday, hovering around a 26-month high
hit in the previous session, after U.S. data showed an unexpected drop in crude
stocks as refineries boosted output and amid threats from Turkey to cut crude
exports from Iraq.
    * The UK blue chip index closed 0.2 percent lower at 7,285.74 points on
Tuesday, although a rise in oil prices lifted energy stocks and a broker upgrade
gave support to British American Tobacco.
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
   
 Patagonia Gold PLC                Half Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Circassia                         Half Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Pharmaceuticals PLC               
 Defenx PLC                        Half Year 2017 Earnings Release
 Halma PLC                         Trading Statement Release
 Grainger PLC                      Q3 2017 Trading Statement Release
 ImmuPharma PLC                    Half Year 2017 Earnings Release
 SSE PLC                           Close Period Statement Release
 PZ Cussons PLC                    Trading Statement Release
 
        
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Radhika Rukmangadhan in Bengaluru)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.