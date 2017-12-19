UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 19

(Adds company news and futures) Dec 19 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 5 points higher at 7,542 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.06 percent ahead of the cash market open. * ACACIA MINING: Acacia Mining Plc said on Tuesday it would sell its 2 percent royalty over the Houndé Mine in Burkina Faso for $45 million to Sandstorm Gold Ltd . * OLD MUTUAL: Anglo-South African financial services group Old Mutual is selling its UK wealth business run by veteran fund manager Richard Buxton to private equity firm TA Associates for 600 million pounds ($803.16 million), it said on Tuesday. * BHP: Global miner BHP Billiton said on Tuesday it has taken a preliminary decision to quit the World Coal Association citing disagreement over climate change, and might also withdraw from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce over mining industry rules. * BARCLAYS: British bank Barclays Plc has submitted an alternative proposal to restructure Seadrill , the oil rig company said in a U.S. court filing. * LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE GROUP: London Stock Exchange's shareholders would meet on Tuesday to decide if its chairman Donald Brydon should be removed, as demanded by activist hedge fund TCI. * MILLENNIUM & COPTHORNE/CITY DEVELOPMENTS: Kwek Leng Beng, the Singaporean billionaire attempting to take over Millennium & Copthorne Hotels , defended his bid on Monday after a group of investors argued it was too low and sought to block the deal. * CENTRICA: Britain's Centrica is aiming to produce a total of 56 billion cubic feet (bcf) of gas from its Rough site in 2018, a company spokesman said on Monday. * The UK blue chip index closed up 0.62 percent on Monday, restrained by a rising pound, as a global wave of optimism over a U.S. tax bill and the prospect of a coalition to rule Germany lifted stocks and led the MSCI all-country world index to new record highs. * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru)