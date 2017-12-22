FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 22
Sections
Featured
North Korea likely to pursue talks, says South
North Korea likely to pursue talks, says South
North Korea likely to pursue talks, says South
North Korea likely to pursue talks, says South
North Korea likely to pursue talks, says South
North Korea likely to pursue talks, says South
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#London Market Report
December 22, 2017 / 7:34 AM / 4 days ago

UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Dec 22

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

 (Adds company news and futures)
    Dec 22 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100         index is seen to open 19
points lower at 7,585.1 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with
futures         down 0.26 percent ahead of the cash market open.
    
    * GVC/LADBROKES: Britain's online gambling firm GVC         said on Friday
it had agreed to buy British bookmaker Ladbrokes Coral         for up to 4
billion pounds ($5.35 billion).            
    * OIL: Oil prices on Friday dipped away from 2015 highs reached the previous
session, weighed down by rising U.S. output and the expected January re-opening
of the Forties pipeline in the North Sea.            
    * GOLD: Gold prices held below a two-week high in thin pre-holiday trade on
Friday amid a firmer dollar, but were on track to log a second consecutive week
of gains.            
    * The UK blue chip index closed rose above the 7,600 points mark for the
first time, ending up 1.1 percent on Thursday, supported by buoyant commodity
stocks and a late dip in the pound.            
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                                
    > Other business headlines                       
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Harish Bhaskar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.