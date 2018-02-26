UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Feb 26

(Adds company news and futures)

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 32 points on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures 0.4 percent higher ahead of the cash market open.

* AB Foods: Primark owner Associated British Foods on Monday forecast flat first-half profit, held back by a previously flagged reduction in sugar revenues, but maintained its full-year outlook.

* Bunzl: British business supplies distributor Bunzl Plc posted a 13 percent rise in full-year profit, as improvements in trading conditions in the United States and Europe as well as benefits from recent deals supported its growth over the final quarter.

* MELROSE/GKN: Turnaround specialist Melrose, locked in a hostile takeover of British engineering firm GKN, said on Monday it had received clearance from competition regulators in the United States and Canada for the 7.4 billion pound ($10.4 billion) deal.

* HISCOX: Lloyd’s of London underwriter Hiscox reported an over 90 percent fall in full-year pretax profit, as it faced the costliest year ever for insurers and reinsurers due to natural disasters, and pointed to improved pricing in the aftermath.

*Toys R Us: Toys R Us is seeking bids for its British operations as it looks to place the division into administration, Sky News reported on Sunday, saying the company's advisers have sought potential buyers to submit bids on Monday. (bit.ly/2GJvhRN)

* GOLD: Gold prices edged up on Monday after declining more than 1 percent last week, buoyed by a weaker U.S. dollar as investors waited for possible clues on the pace of U.S. monetary tightening.

* OIL: Oil prices extended gains to hit their highest level in nearly three weeks on Monday, supported by comments from Saudi Arabia that it would continue to curb exports in line with the OPEC-led effort to cut global supplies.

* The UK blue chip index closed down 0.11 percent at 7,244 points on Friday, after bank RBS and airline operator IAG tumbled following their results, sending the FTSE 100 to a slight weekly loss.

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Justin George Varghese)