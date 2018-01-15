UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 15

(Adds company news items and futures) Jan 15 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 futures were flat ahead of the cash market open on Monday. * CARILLION: British construction and services company Carillion collapsed on Monday when banks refused to lend it any more money, throwing hundreds of major projects in doubt and bringing down one of the government's most important suppliers. * GKN-MELROSE: Turnaround specialist Melrose plans to meet shareholders in GKN to convince them of the merits of its 7 billion pound ($9.61 billion) takeover offer, which had been rejected by management. * WILLIAM HILL: British bookmaker William Hill said on Monday its adjusted operating profit for 2017 would rise 11 percent year-on-year, ahead of analysts' expectations thanks to strong trading in recent weeks and favourable sporting results. * GKN: GKN Plc is exploring the sale of its aerospace business to fend off more potential approaches after an unsolicited 7-billion-pound offer for the company last week, The Times reported on Monday. bit.ly/2B0bMB2 * BRITAIN RETAIL: The number of people visiting British stores in December showed its biggest decline in five years, illustrating how retail is being transformed by online shopping, a survey showed on Monday. * GOLD: Gold prices on Monday hit their highest since September, buoyed by a weaker U.S. dollar, which slumped to three-year lows against a basket of currencies. * OIL: Oil prices held just below December 2014 highs on Monday, supported by ongoing output cuts led by OPEC and Russia despite a rise in U.S. and Canadian drilling activity that points to higher future output in North America. * The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index closed 0.2 percent up at 7,778.64 points on Friday, as share index held onto record high levels, supported by a sharp rise in British engineering group GKN which said it had rejected an unsolicited offer from rival Melrose . * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Siju Varghese)