UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 17

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 21 points at 7,735.3 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.16 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* INFORMA-UBM: Britain’s Informa on Wednesday offered to buy events organiser UBM for cash and stock.

* PEARSON: Education group Pearson said it expected to deliver underlying profit growth in 2018 when stripping out disposals and changes to currency, despite ongoing pressures in its North American business.

* BURBERRY: British luxury brand Burberry reported a 2 percent drop in revenue for the three months to end-December after sales in Europe slipped against a year ago, when a fall in the pound helped it perform well in its home market.

* BEAZLEY: Lloyd’s of London insurer Beazley said it expected to report 2017 pre-tax profit ahead of current market expectations, despite the sector having faced hurricanes, earthquakes and wildfire bills of over $135 billion.

* CINEWORLD: British cinema operator Cineworld Group, which is buying U.S. peer Regal Entertainment for $3.6 billion, said total 2017 revenue grew 11.6 percent on strong box office takings for titles such as “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” and “Dunkirk”.

* RIO TINTO: Rio Tinto Plc on Tuesday said a U.S. regulator’s lawsuit accusing the big Anglo-Australian mining company of fraud for overstating the value of Mozambique coal assets it had bought in 2011 should be dismissed.

* GKN-MELROSE: Any potential buyer of British engineering company GKN should be aware of its billion pound-plus pension deficit, its pension trustees said on Tuesday, a day after Melrose appealed directly to GKN investors to back its 7 billion pound takeover offer.

* CARILLION: Carillion collapsed only days after Royal Bank of Scotland RBS), one of the British group’s main lenders, tightened the terms of its funding, court documents show.

* GOLD: Gold prices edged up on Wednesday, as the U.S. dollar slumped to three-year lows against a basket of currencies.

* OIL: Oil prices gave away earlier gains on Wednesday as analysts warned of a downward correction after prices have gained more than 13 percent over the past month.

* The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index closed down 0.28 percent at 7,747.18 points on Tuesday, as oil and mining companies dragged the index, tracking energy and metals prices lower, after gaining earlier in the session on a fall in sterling.

