FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 2
Sections
Featured
Harry and Meghan's wedding seen boosting UK economy
Economy
Harry and Meghan's wedding seen boosting UK economy
Spotify hit with $1.6 billion copyright lawsuit
Technology
Spotify hit with $1.6 billion copyright lawsuit
Predictions for this year
Breakingviews
Predictions for this year
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#London Market Report
January 2, 2018 / 7:54 AM / a day ago

UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 2

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

 (Adds company news items and futures)
    Jan 2 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE futures         are seen opening down 0.1
percent ahead of the cash market open.
    
    * BP: British energy company BP        expects a positive impact on future
post-tax earnings from the United States after the changes to U.S. corporate
taxes, it said on Tuesday.             
    * GLENCORE: Glencore          has agreed to sell one of two Australian coal
mines it put up for sale last year to British industrialist Sanjeev Gupta's GFG
Alliance for an undisclosed sum, the two companies said separately on Tuesday.
            
    * COMPASS GROUP: Compass Group         Chief Executive Richard Cousins and
five others were killed in a Sydney seaplane crash. The world's biggest catering
firm said its incoming chief executive, Dominic Blakemore, would start his
tenure three months earlier than expected on Jan. 1.             
    * Britain may impose new taxes on tech giants like Google           and
Facebook        unless they do more to combat online extremism by taking down
material aimed at radicalising people or helping them to prepare attacks, the
country's security minister said.             
    * IAG: British Airways' owner IAG said it would buy Niki, Air Berlin's
         insolvent Austrian holiday airline, for 20 million euros ($24 million)
and provide additional liquidity of up to 16.5 million euros.            
    * OIL: Oil prices rose on Tuesday with crude hitting mid-2015 highs amid
large anti-government rallies in Iran and ongoing supply cuts led by OPEC and
Russia.      
    * GOLD: Prices touched their highest in over three months on Tuesday,
supported by technical factors after breaking above $1,300 an ounce last week.
       
    * The UK blue chip index ended 0.9 percent firmer at 7,687.77 on Friday,
helped by buoyant cyclical stocks. The bourse hit a new record on the final
trading day of 2017.             
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
    
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                                
    > Other business headlines                       
 Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for:
 * 3000 Xtra    : visit topnews.session.rservices.com
 * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com

 (Reporting by Hanna Paul in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.