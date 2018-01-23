UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 23

(Adds company news items and futures)

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 18 points higher at 7,733.1 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* SKY-FOX: Britain’s competition regulator said Rupert Murdoch buying all of Sky was not in the public interest because it would give the media mogul too much influence, but set out possible remedies that could allow the $15 billion deal to go ahead.

* EASYJET: British budget airline easyJet said on Tuesday that recent reductions in capacity by competitors in the industry were contributing to a positive trading environment, as revenues improved in the first quarter.

* WIZZ AIR: Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air is interested in Italy’s struggling carrier Alitalia but only regarding short and medium-haul routes, Chief Executive Jozsef Varadi told La Repubblica newspaper in an interview.

* IG GROUP: IG Group Holdings Plc, a British online financial trading company, has filed an application to create a subsidiary in Germany in response to Britain’s decision to leave the European Union.

* SSP GROUP: Food travel company SSP Group said on Tuesday comparable sales increased 2.7 percent in the first quarter, helped by an increase in passenger numbers.

* PRUDENTIAL: Britain’s largest insurer Prudential said on Tuesday it had agreed to sell its consumer finance business in Vietnam to a unit of South Korea’s Shinhan Financial Group 055550.KS for $151 million.

* SHELL: Anglo-Dutch oil company Shell has hired a former executive of U.S.-based First Solar to lead its solar energy business in Latin America, a source said on Monday, as the industry invests in renewable energy to address global concerns about carbon emissions.

* COUNTRYWIDE: Estate agency Countrywide Plc could announce departure of its Chief Executive Alison Platt, Sky News reported on Monday. bit.ly/2n2r5Ed

* DEUTSCHE BOERSE/BREXIT: Britain’s departure from the European Union offers an historic opportunity for Deutsche Boerse to expand its business and to secure a larger portion of the euro clearing business, the exchange’s new chief executive said on Monday.

* BREXIT: Business leaders have criticised Britain’s government for its failure to publish a long-delayed paper on the future of its financial services industry after Brexit.

* The UK blue chip index was down 0.2 percent at 7,715.44 points at its close on Monday as strength in the pound weighed, while gambling companies suffered double-digit falls as fears of a government clampdown weighed on that sector.

Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru)