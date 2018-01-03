UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 3

(Adds company news items, futures)

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 2 points at 7,649.6 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.13 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* CARILLION: UK’s Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has notified Carillion Plc that it has begun an investigation into the company, the struggling British builder said on Wednesday.

* NEXT: British clothing retailer Next upgraded its full-year profit forecast after it beat guidance for sales in the run-up to Christmas, helped by colder weather.

* COTT CORP/CMA: Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority on Wednesday said it is concerned that Refresco’s $1.25 billion purchase of Canada-based Cott Corp’s bottling activities could result in higher prices or lead to lower quality standards.

* PLUS500:Spreadbetting company Plus500 expects to report full-year profit and revenue ahead of market expectations nL8N1OY0MIafter rising customer numbers and strong trading helped to offset challenges from a sector-wide regulatory clampdown.

* ICAG: A group representing airline passengers has taken legal action to shift insolvency proceedings for budget airline Niki to Austria from Germany, in a move that could endanger the sale of the Air Berlin unit to Britain’s IAG.

* RYANAIR: Ryanair recently applied for a British air operating licence in a move it said on Tuesday may be required to keep its small domestic UK service operating in the event of a hard Brexit.

* UBS/FCA: A former junior UBS trader, who is challenging a plan by Britain’s regulator to ban him from financial services over Libor-related conduct, is alleging in a London court this week that his actions were sanctioned and mandated by managers.

* The UK blue chip index ended the session 0.5 percent lower at 7,648.10 points on Tuesday, slightly underperforming European peers, with dollar-earning exporters hit hardest as sterling rose.

