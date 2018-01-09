UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 9

(Adds futures, company news items)

Jan 9 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 11 points, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.22 percent on Tuesday ahead of the cash market open.

* PERSIMMON: Britain’s second-biggest housebuilder Persimmon said 2017 profits will be slightly ahead of expectations as its revenue rose 9 percent to 3.42 billion pounds ($4.64 billion) after it built more homes.

* HASTINGS: British insurer Hastings Group Holdings Plc said its Chief Executive Gary Hoffman would take over as non-executive chairman in May and promoted Toby van der Meer, managing director of its UK trading subsidiary, as its next CEO.

* BATS: British American Tobacco said on Tuesday that new U.S tax rules would boost its earnings per share by 6 percent in 2018, all other things being equal, supporting its commitment to high-single digit earnings growth.

* MORRISONS: Morrisons, Britain’s No. 4 supermarket group, beat forecasts for underlying sales in the key Christmas period, with the rate of growth picking-up from the previous quarter.

* STOCK SPIRITS: Vodka maker Stock Spirits Group Plc said trading in 2017 was slightly ahead of its expectations, led by a recovery in its key market Poland.

* MAJESTIC WINE: British wine retailer Majestic Wine Plc said underlying sales in the Christmas season grew 4.1 percent and added it was on track to meet full-year expectations.

* SHIRE: Shire ditched its revenue target of $20 billion by 2020 on Monday due to increased generic competition and new drugs from rivals, saying it would split its rare disease and hyperactivity medicines businesses to boost performance.

* PSA JOBS: Peugeot-maker PSA will cut a further 250 jobs at its Vauxhall car plant in the north of England, reducing the workforce by a third as part of efforts to make the plant more efficient by reducing its output to one shift.

* SHELL: Seventeen men have been arrested and millions of dollars in cash seized as part of an investigation into a suspected oil theft at Shell’s biggest refinery, Singapore police said on Tuesday.

* UK RETAIL: Inflation-squeezed British shoppers cut back on almost everything other than food in the last three months of 2017, leading to the biggest fall in non-grocery spending since 2009, industry figures showed on Tuesday.

* UK JOBS: British companies hired permanent staff last month at the fastest rate since August, pushing up starting salaries, recruiters said on Tuesday.

* OIL: U.S. oil prices hit their highest since 2015 again on Tuesday as speculators bet on further price rises amid OPEC-led production cuts and a dip in American drilling activity, though some warned the rally could run out of steam.

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.4 percent lower at 7,696.51 on Monday, as small-cap Mothercare sank by a third after a profit warning, while software firm Micro Focus dropped nearly 17 percent after cutting guidance.

