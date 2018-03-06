UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 6

(Adds company news, futures)

March 6 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 34 points on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.9 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* ASHTEAD: Industrial equipment rental company Ashtead Group on Tuesday forecast full-year results in line with its expectations, as third-quarter pretax profit jumped on strong growth in the company’s main North American market.

* JUST EAT: British takeaway delivery company Just Eat said it would invest an additional 50 million pounds ($69 million) in 2018, resulting in a forecast for core earnings coming in below market expectations by as much as 60 million pounds.

* WILLIAM HILL: British bookmaker William Hill Plc said it agreed to sell its Australia business to a unit of CrownBet for an equity value of A$313.7 million ($243.6 million).

* IWG: Serviced office provider IWG Plc reported a 12 percent fall in full-year profit on Tuesday, hurt by weaker demand in its mature centres over the third quarter.

* AGGREKO: Aggreko, the world’s largest temporary power provider, reported a 11.8 percent fall in full-year profit on Tuesday, hurt in part by discounts and off-hire of its utility contracts in Argentina.

* BREXIT-FINANCIALS: British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Monday that she wanted financial services to be part of a deal on the country’s new relationship with the European Union after Brexit, echoing comments she made in a speech last week.

* OIL: Oil prices rose on Tuesday for a third straight session, underpinned by robust demand forecasts and as ministers from OPEC touted the strength of its agreement with global producers to cut output in order to bolster the market.

* GOLD: Gold prices edged up on Tuesday on a softer dollar and as investors covered short positions amid jitters about a global trade war due to U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan to impose steel and aluminum tariffs.

* The UK blue chip index closed 0.7 percent higher at 7,103.30 points on Monday, helped by gains among mining companies and commodity stocks which had been among the worst hit after U.S. President Trump threatened higher tariffs on steel and aluminium imports.

