UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 7

(Adds company news, futures) March 7 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 18 points on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.5 percent ahead of the cash market open. * LOOKERS: British car dealer Lookers Plc reported a 2.7 percent rise in 2017 profit, with growth seen across all its businesses particularly its used car segment. * RESTAURANT GROUP: Restaurant Group Plc, the owner of Frankie & Benny's chain, on Wednesday reported a 26.4 percent fall in 2017 pretax profit as Britons spent less on eating and drinking out. * PAGEGROUP: British recruitment firm PageGroup Plc on Wednesday reported a 9.8 percent rise in full-year gross profit, as its overseas business offset home market weakness. * RANK: British casino operator Rank Group Plc said its chief executive, Henry Birch, had resigned to take over the top job at online retailer Shop Direct. * ROLLS-ROYCE: British engine-maker Rolls-Royce guided that 2018 results would be impacted by costs related to carrying out repairs on some aero-engines, but it remained on track to meet its financial goals for 2020. * ESURE: British insurer esure Group Plc reported on Wednesday a 35.6 percent rise in full-year pretax profit, driven by an increase in demand for its motor insurance products. * LEGAL & GENERAL: British insurer Legal & General reported an above-forecast 32 percent rise in 2017 operating profit of 2.1 billion pounds ($2.92 billion), it said on Wednesday, helped by reserve releases related to changing longevity expectations. * IAG: The chief executive of British Airways-owner IAG is confident a deal will be done to secure Britain's flying rights after Brexit, he said on Tuesday, dismissing a recent media report and a rival airline's prediction of disruption. * MELROSE-GKN: Melrose Industries will consider making binding commitments about the future of GKN if it succeeds in its bid to take over the British engineering firm, the chief executive of the turnaround specialist told lawmakers. * WPP: As Procter & Gamble Co looks to invest more in internal analytics programmes, the move could pressure ad giants WPP Plc and Publicis Groupe SA, The Telegraph reported on Tuesday. bit.ly/2Ftd4KZ * RBS: Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc has reached a $500 million settlement with New York state to resolve charges it misled investors by selling risky mortgage securities that contributed to the 2008 global financial crisis. * SAINSBURY: Sainsbury's, Britain's second largest supermarket group, plans to increase the base rate of pay for staff working in stores but stop paid breaks and an annual bonus, in a move it said would leave most staff better off. * OIL: Oil prices fell on Wednesday, pulled down by weaker stock markets after a key advocate for free trade in the U.S. government resigned, stoking concerns Washington will go ahead with import tariffs and risk a trade war. * GOLD: Gold prices inched up on Wednesday to their highest in a week as the dollar weakened and equities dropped after U.S. President Donald Trump said he would push ahead with punitive tariffs on imports, rekindling fears of a potential trade war. * The UK blue chip index closed 0.4 percent higher on Tuesday, outperforming European markets, as world stocks shrugged off fears of a trade war and concerns about political risk in Italy following its inconclusive general election.