FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 24
Sections
Featured
UK's huge current account deficit set to stay larger for longer
economy
UK's huge current account deficit set to stay larger for longer
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
Ten days to crack Brexit deal, EU tells May
Ten days to crack Brexit deal, EU tells May
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#London Market Report
November 24, 2017 / 7:47 AM / a day ago

UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 24

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Adds company news item and futures)

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 futures is down 0.1 percent ahead of the cash market open on Friday.

* PROVIDENT FINANCIAL: British subprime lender Provident Financial Plc said Executive Chairman Manjit Wolstenholme died at age 54 on Thursday.

* UNILEVER: Consumer goods maker Unilever has begun working with executive search firm Egon Zehnder International to help to identify a successor to Chief Executive officer Paul Polman, Sky News reported on Thursday.

* OPHIR ENERGY: Ophir Energy has postponed its final investment decision on a proposed $2 billion liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Equatorial Guinea until early 2018 to explore alternatives to Chinese financing, the company said on Thursday.

* BRITAIN-ECONOMY: British households are their least confident since immediately after last year’s Brexit vote, partly because of this month’s interest rate hike and further signs of a slowdown in the housing market, a survey showed on Friday.

* GOLD: Gold prices inched up on Friday as the dollar remained under pressure after minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s meeting revealed that some policymakers were concerned about lower inflation.

* OIL: U.S. crude oil hit fresh two-year highs on Friday, as the shutdown of a major crude pipeline from Canada to the United States tightened North American markets.

* The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index closed down 0.02 percent at 7417.24 points on Thursday, as fall in Centrica’s shares weighed on British stocks, but a rebound in housebuilders and a weak pound provided enough support to recoup most of the morning’s losses.

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

TODAY‘S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Siju Varghese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.