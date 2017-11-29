UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Nov 29

(Adds company news and futures)

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 25 points lower at 7,435.9 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.38 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* RPC GROUP: British packaging company RPC Group Plc said its profit jumped 59 percent in the first half of the year, helped by acquisitions, cost savings and favourable currency movements.

* BRITVIC: British soft drinks firm Britvic said on Wednesday its full-year adjusted core earnings rose 5.1 percent, but warned that the introduction of a soft drinks tax in Britain and Ireland would create uncertainties in the sector.

* TULLOW OIL: Africa focused Tullow Oil Plc said on Wednesday it refinanced $2.5 billion of loans borrowed against its oil and gas reserves.

* ZPG: ZPG plc, the owner of British property websites Zoopla and PrimeLocation, reported a 23.7 percent jump in full-year revenue, driven by increased traffic to its sites.

* LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE: The London Stock Exchange said its chief executive Xavier Rolet has stepped down and will be replaced by David Warren, chief financial officer, on an interim basis.

* PALMER&HARVEY: UK cigarette wholesaler Palmer & Harvey has been placed in administration, with accountants PwC appointed to oversee the process, the accounting firm said on Tuesday.

* ANTOFAGASTA: Antofagasta PLC sees the global copper market balanced or in a small deficit this year, with the situation continuing into 2018, its chief executive officer said on Wednesday.

* TESCO: Tesco’s former UK finance director Carl Rogberg did not coerce and bully employees to manipulate profit figures in 2014, his lawyer told a London court on Tuesday.

* ROYAL DUTCH SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell Plc plans to shut a portion of an olefins unit at its Norco, Louisiana, chemical plant next week an overhaul of the heat exchanger, sources familiar with plant operations said.

* BRITAIN-EU: Britain and the EU have reached agreement on the size of the Brexit divorce bill, the Daily Telegraph newspaper reported on Tuesday, citing unidentified sources.

* GOLD: Gold prices edged higher on Wednesday amid a slightly weaker dollar, while North Korea’s latest missile test had little impact on the safe-haven metal.

* OIL: Oil prices fell on Wednesday on doubts OPEC and Russia will agree an extended crude production cut that the market has priced in, and after a report of an unexpected rise in U.S. fuel inventories.

* The UK blue chip index closed 1 percent higher on Tuesday, as Royal Dutch Shell surged after a solid earnings update and a Bank of England stress test on banks delivered no nasty shocks.

