UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 11

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 11 points higher at 7,549.7 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.15 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* ARBUTHNOT: Arbuthnot Banking Group on Wednesday reported a 75 percent jump in written loan volumes in the third quarter from a year earlier, backed by a strong lending pipeline.

* PAGEGROUP: Recruitment firm PageGroup Plc reported an 11.8 percent rise in third-quarter gross profit on Wednesday on growth across all its regions except Britain and said it remained on course to meet full-year profit expectations.

* JOHN WOOD: Oilfield services company John Wood Group Plc said on Wednesday it won a multi-million dollar contract from Total SA TOTF.PA to provide onshore maintenance services to Total’s Lindsey oil refinery in Lincolnshire, UK.

* BRITAIN-ENERGY/OFGEM: Britain’s energy regulator Ofgem said on Wednesday it would work with the government to provide price protection to all standard tariff customers as soon as legislation is passed, after it moved to protect more vulnerable households.

* DUNELM: British retailer Dunelm Group said first-quarter revenue rose nearly 25 percent as favourable weather drew more customers to its stores.

* JUPITER FUND: British asset manager Jupiter Fund Management said on Wednesday that positive net inflows and investment returns in the third quarter had helped total assets rise 3 percent to 48.4 billion pounds ($63.86 billion).

* HARGREAVES: Fund supermarket Hargreaves Lansdown on Wednesday posted a 4 percent rise in first-quarter assets under administration, boosted by a rise in client numbers.

* SHELL: Brazilian energy conglomerate Cosan SA Industria e Comércio agreed on Tuesday to pay its partner Royal Dutch Shell Plc 1.16 billion reais ($365 million) for a 16.8 percent stake in gas distribution company Companhia de Gás de São Paulo, or Comgás.

* SHELL: Shell is seeking to sell its 17 percent stake in the Mukhaizna oil field in Oman, which could fetch up to $200 million, banking sources said.

* TESCO: Tesco had become such a complex business by 2014 that internal forecasts for its UK grocery business were changing overnight, a London court heard on Tuesday.

* SMITH & NEPHEW: Hedge fund Elliott Management Corp has built a stake in artificial hip and knee maker Smith & Nephew Plc,, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

* CYBER ATTACK: U.S.-based credit reporting agency Equifax Inc said on Tuesday that the massive cyber attack it disclosed in September compromised the sensitive personal details of nearly 700,000 consumers in the United Kingdom.

* PFIZER: Pfizer said on Tuesday it was considering the sale or spin-off of its consumer healthcare business, shaking up the industry and potentially putting a headache pill to lip balm operation worth some $15 billion up for grabs.

* SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell Plc was restarting the small crude distillation unit (CDU) at its 325,700 barrel-per-day (bpd) joint-venture Deer Park, Texas, Refinery, said sources familiar with plant operations.

* BREXIT: Britain’s finance minister Philip Hammond believes it would be irresponsible to spend taxpayers’ money now in preparation for a “no-deal” exit from the European Union, the Times reported.

* COPPER: London metals edged lower on Wednesday as the dollar rose from recent lows but prices found support from China buying on expectations of improving economic growth.

* The UK blue chip index closed up 0.4 percent at 7,538.27 points - its highest in two months - on Tuesday, after domestic banks Royal Bank of Scotland and Lloyds rose following a broker upgrade on hopes of a softer exit from the European Union.

