FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 26
Sections
Featured
Place your bets for the Brexit rate hike
Look Ahead
Place your bets for the Brexit rate hike
Me and my robotic suit - how I stood up and walked after 21 years
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Me and my robotic suit - how I stood up and walked after 21 years
Catalonia declares independence from Spain
Catalonia declares independence from Spain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#London Market Report
October 26, 2017 / 6:31 AM / a day ago

UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 26

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Adds company news items and futures)

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 16 points at 7,463.5 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* BARCLAYS: Barclays reported a worse-than-expected profit before tax for the third quarter of 1.1 billion pounds ($1.46 billion) as a weak trading performance in its investment bank dragged down group results.

* DEBENHAMS: British department store chain Debenhams reported a 17 percent fall in profit on Thursday in what it said was a volatile trading environment on the high street.

* INCHCAPE: Car dealership chain Inchcape said its third-quarter revenue rose 14.6 percent to 2.3 billion pounds ($3.1 billion), driven by strong growth in Singapore and helped by an acquisition in South America.

* GLAXOSMITHKLINE: The committee responsible for U.S. vaccination schedules has given a preferential recommendation to GlaxoSmithKline’s newly approved shingles vaccine Shingrix over Merck & Co’s established product Zostavax.

* GSK/RB: Pfizer to kick off auction process for its consumer healthcare business in November, paving the way for a potential $15 billion-plus sale of the unit, sources close to the matter told Reuters. Companies, including GlaxoSmithKline and Reckitt Benckiser, have expressed interest in bidding for the unit.

* BARCLAYS: Uber Technologies Inc and a unit of Barclays plc are teaming up to offer a rewards-enriched credit card in the United States through the ride-service company’s mobile phone app.

* BP: BP Midstream Partners’ said on Wednesday its initial public offering was priced at $18 per unit, below the expected range of $19 to $21, raising about $765 million.[BP Midstream Partners’ said on Wednesday its initial public offering was priced at $18 per unit, below the expected range of $19 to $21, raising about $765 million.

* ACACIA MINING: Barrick Gold Corp said on Wednesday it would work with the government of Tanzania to find a way for a gold export ban to be lifted on its Acacia Mining unit and was aiming for a final agreement in the first half of 2018.

* GOLD: Gold prices inched up on Thursday, after hitting a two-and-a-half-week low in the previous session, as the dollar eased ahead of a key European Central Bank meeting later in the day.

* OIL: U.S. oil prices extended declines on Thursday after government data showed a surprise climb in U.S. crude inventories.

* EX-DIVS: Barratt Developments, Ferguson and ITV will trade without entitlement to their latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 2.42 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations.

* The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index closed at 7,447.21 points, down 1.05 percent, was knocked out to a three-weeks low on Wednesday when better than expected economic growth triggered a surge in the pound and as shares in heavy-weight GlaxoSmithKline suffered their worst fall in nearly a decade.

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

TODAY‘S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Siju Varghese)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.