FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 30
Sections
Featured
Ryanair cancellation fiasco won't stop record profit
Business
Ryanair cancellation fiasco won't stop record profit
In warehouse of horrors, body broker stacked human heads
Special Report
Reuters Investigates - The Body Trade
In warehouse of horrors, body broker stacked human heads
Finance firms reaching Brexit point of no return - FCA
Finance firms reaching Brexit point of no return - FCA
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#London Market Report
October 30, 2017 / 7:44 AM / a day ago

UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 30

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Adds futures, company news items)

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 25 points lower on Monday according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* SHELL: Oil majors Royal Dutch Shell and Exxon Mobil won blocks in Brazil’s coveted pre-salt oil region in an auction on Friday.

* HSBC: HSBC Holdings PLC posted a five-fold rise in its pretax profit for the third quarter, as the bank expanded its market share in its key businesses in Asia, and helped by a lower comparative base in the year-ago quarter.

* MLC: Millennium & Copthorne Hotels (M&C), which has received a takeover proposal that values it at 1.8 billion pounds ($2.36 billion) from shareholder City Developments (CDL), reported higher nine-month rooms revenue boosted by strong growth in New York.

* GLENCORE: Glencore on Monday increased its full-year marketing guidance for earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to between $2.6 billion and $2.8 billion from $2.4 billion to $2.7 billion, previously.

* COPPER: London Metal Exchange copper rose by 0.2 percent finding its feet after more than 2 percent losses in the previous session.

* GOLD: Gold inched lower on Monday as investors remained cautious ahead of policy meetings of three major central banks and the naming of the next U.S. Federal Reserve chair.

* British stocks followed European indexes higher on Friday, driven by a weakening pound and a rise in RBS, which helped outweigh falls among mining stocks and British Airways owner IAG. The FTSE 100 closed up 0.3 percent with sterling slipping to a three-week low against the dollar as doubts grew that a Bank of England rate rise expected next week would signal the start of a series of hikes.

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets

TODAY‘S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines Multimedia versions of Reuters Top News are now available for: * 3000 Xtra : visit topnews.session.rservices.com * For Top News : topnews.reuters.com (Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.