UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 31

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat at 7,487 points on Tuesday according to Financial spreadbetters, with futures up 0.05 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* BP: BP said on Tuesday it will resume share buybacks after reporting a doubling in third-quarter profit in the clearest sign yet that the oil company is confident about a turnaround in a week when oil prices hit a two-year high above $60 a barrel.

* JUST EAT: British takeaway ordering website Just Eat on Tuesday raised its full-year revenue guidance for the second time in four months after reporting a 47 percent increase in its latest quarter on the back of strong order growth.

* WPP: WPP, the world’s biggest advertising company battling a slowdown in client spending, lowered expectations for full-year organic net sales and profit margin on Tuesday, two months after an earlier downgrade sent shockwaves through the industry.

* PLUS500: Spreadbetting firm Plus500 Ltd reported higher third-quarter revenue, as rising customer numbers helped offset challenges from a sector-wide regulatory clampdown and said its full-year results would be ahead of market expectations.

* MAIL.RU: Dmitry Grishin, the chairman of Russian internet company Mail.ru Group, has sold around 4.7 million Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs) in Mail.ru at $31.80 apiece, the bookrunner on the deal said on Tuesday.

* IAG: The chief executive of the company that owns British Airways, IAG , Willie Walsh, said on Monday that European flights to and from Britain are unlikely to be grounded when Britain leaves the European Union.

* UK GAMING: The maximum stake allowed on gambling machines found in British betting shops could be cut from 100 pounds ($132) to as little as 2 pounds, the government said on Tuesday, dealing a blow to bookmakers.

* OIL: Brent crude futures, the international benchmark for oil prices, were at $60.78 per barrel at 0343 GMT. That was 12 cents below their last settlement, but still not far off the highest level since July 2015 reached earlier this week and up some 37 percent since their 2017-lows last June.

* The FTSE 100 ended down 0.2 percent at 7,487.81 points, as the pound strengthened against the dollar ahead of Thursday’s Bank of England meeting where the central bank is expected to raise interest rates for the first time in more than a decade.

