UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 25

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 9 points at 7,301.4 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.27 percent ahead of the cash market open.

*UNILEVER: Unilever said on Monday that it has agreed to buy South Korean cosmetics firm Carver Korea for 2.27 billion euros ($2.71 billion) from Bain Capital Private Equity and Goldman Sachs.

*ESSENTRA: Essentra Plc said two of its health and personal care packaging sites in Puerto Rico have been disrupted as a result of the recent Hurricane Maria, and added that there are “significant impediments” to resuming manufacturing activity.

*BGEO Group: Georgia’s BGEO Group Plc, which is planning to split its banking and investment businesses, said it would separate the group’s and bank’s finance chief functions and reorganise its bank’s management team in preparation for the demerger.

*SHELL: Iraqi oil minister Jabar al-Luaibi said on Sunday talks are continuing with Royal Dutch Shell on the Majnoon oil field that the company is said to be seeking to quit.

* RBS: Some RBS shareholders, who lost most of their money after a credit crisis-era rights issue, could receive less than a quarter of their settlement after litigation costs, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

* SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell, ConocoPhillips and Santos face curbs on exporting gas from Australia’s east coast in 2018 if they fail to plug a projected local supply shortfall, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull warned on Monday.

* DELIVEROO: British food delivery company Deliveroo has raised $385 million in private funding, it said on Sunday, as it prepares for expansion to help it compete with publicly traded rivals such as Delivery Hero and Just Eat .

* BRITAIN BANKS: Optimism about the business environment among Britain’s financial services firms declined again in the third quarter of this year, the longest run of falling sentiment since the global financial crisis, according to a survey published on Monday.

* GOLD: Gold prices dropped on Monday, and hovered around one-month lows hit last week, weighed down by a firm U.S. dollar and as concerns over the Korean peninsula eased over the weekend.

* OIL: Oil prices stood little changed on Monday, keeping most of their gains from the previous session to hold near their highest levels in months, as major producers meeting in Vienna said the market was well on its way towards rebalancing.

* The UK blue chip FTSE 100 index closed 0.6 percent lower at 7,310.64 points on Friday, as index surged in afternoon trading as Prime Minister May’s speech in Florence disappointed currency traders, sending the pound sliding.

