UPDATE 3-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Oct 23

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is expected to open 2 points higher at 7,525.5 on Monday, according to financial spreadbetters, with futures up 0.06 percent ahead of the cash market open.

* INTERSERVE: Interserve, which has issued multiple profit warnings this year, has won a 140 million pound ($185 million) extension to a facilities contract from broadcaster BBC, the British construction and services company said on Monday.

* PENDRAGON: British car dealership chain Pendragon on Monday warned on full-year profit, blaming a decline in demand for new cars and the consequent price correction in the used car market.

* ELECTRA: Electra Private Equity, one of Britain’s oldest private equity firms, said it will not be making any new investments for the time being due to market conditions.

* ESSENTRA: Essentra expects operating margins at its health and personal care packaging business to decline slightly in the second half of the year after two of its Puerto Rico sites were hit by hurricane Maria last month.

GSK: GlaxoSmithKline’s gene therapy for the so-called “bubble boy” disease was approved by Britain’s healthcare cost watchdog NICE, despite a price tag of almost 600,000 euros ($700,000).

* GSK: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved GlaxoSmithKline’s Shingrix shingles vaccine for use in adults aged 50 and over, a move widely expected after an advisory panel to the agency last month voted unanimously to recommend its approval, the company said on Friday.

* SPIRE: Spire Healthcare has rejected an approach by South African private hospitals operator Mediclinic International MDCM.L on a deal to take full control of Britain’s second-largest healthcare company.

* PETRA DIAMONDS: Petra Diamonds Ltd reported a 17 percent fall in its first-quarter revenue after the government of Tanzania seized a consignment of diamonds from the company’s Williamson mine.

* GKN: British engineering group GKN is considering splitting into two listed companies comprising its aerospace and auto component divisions, the Sunday Times reported, without citing sources.

* UK ECONOMY: British households’ financial worries have eased to their lowest since June, despite the prospect of higher Bank of England interest rates and a reliance on borrowing to make up for falling employment income, a survey showed on Monday.

* Kurdistan: Oil exports from Iraq’s Kurdistan via the Turkish Mediterranean port of Ceyhan were still flowing at sharply reduced rates on Saturday and Sunday, two shipping sources told Reuters.

* GOLD: Spot gold was down 0.4 percent at $1,275.48 an ounce by 0037 GMT, after earlier dropping to its lowest since Oct. 6 at $1,273.80.

* Britain’s FTSE closed up 0.2 percent on Friday as sterling bounced back on hopes of a breakthrough in Brexit negotiations, and consumer heavyweights Unilever and Reckitt Benckiser weighed down an index that was earlier lifted by financials.

