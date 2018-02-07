Tesco faces record 4 billion pound equal pay claim in Britain - BBC

LONDON, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Tesco is facing Britain’s largest ever equal pay claim from women and a possible bill of up to 4 billion pounds ($5.6 billion), the BBC reported.

The BBC said that thousands of female workers in Tesco stores could receive back pay totalling 20,000 pounds if the legal challenge demanding parity with men who work in the company’s warehouses is successful.

Tesco said it worked hard to ensure all staff were paid fairly and equally, the BBC said.