FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 days ago
British police say fire at Oxford Circus station not being treated as suspicious
#NorthKorea
#Trump
#Brexit
#Economy
#Science
#Technology
#Sport
Sections
Featured
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
Britain cannot stay in EU by back door - top ministers
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
August 11, 2017 / 8:34 AM / 2 days ago

British police say fire at Oxford Circus station not being treated as suspicious

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - British police investigating reports of a fire at London's Oxford Circus underground station on Friday said that the incident was not being treated as suspicious.

"We continue to work with @LondonFire at Oxford Circus. Station remains closed. Cause of fire not currently being treated as suspicious," British Transport Police said in a tweet.

London Fire Brigade posted a picture on Twitter which showed smoke billowing out of the open doors of a train. (Reporting by Alistair Smout; editing by Michael Holden)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.