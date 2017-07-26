FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK says no longer advises against travel to most of Tunisia
July 26, 2017 / 12:26 PM / 9 days ago

UK says no longer advises against travel to most of Tunisia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) - Britain is no longer advising against travel to most of Tunisia, including Tunis and major tourist destinations, the Foreign Office said on Wednesday.

In June 2015 a gunman killed 30 Britons in the Tunisian resort of Sousse and the following month the government changed its travel guidance to advise against all but essential travel to Tunisia.

"This update reflects our latest assessment that the risk to British nationals in Tunisia has changed," Alistair Burt, Minister for the Middle East and North Africa, said.

"This is in part due to the security improvements that the Tunisian authorities and tourist industry have made since the tragic terrorist attacks in 2015, with support from the UK and international partners."

The government cautioned there remained risks for British nationals, and said it continued to advise against travel to some areas including those near the Libyan border. (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

