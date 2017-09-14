FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's May stressed importance of Iran nuclear deal to Tillerson - spokesman
September 14, 2017 / 10:40 AM / in a month

UK's May stressed importance of Iran nuclear deal to Tillerson - spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 14 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May stressed the importance of an international agreement on Iran’s nuclear programme to U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Thursday during a brief meeting at her London office.

U.S. President Donald Trump has previously expressed opposition to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

“(They) touched on the Iran nuclear deal, the PM underlining its importance in preventing Iran from procuring nuclear weapons,” May’s spokesman told reporters.

“They also discussed North Korea and its continuing destabilising activities. They agreed on the importance of the international community continuing to work together to put pressure on the regime.” (Reporting by William James)

